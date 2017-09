Ex-Commerce IT Worker, Restaurateur Gets 4 Years For Bribes

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former information technology worker for the U.S. Department of Commerce was ordered in Virginia federal court Friday to serve four years in prison and forfeit some $224,500 for accepting bribes in exchange for lucrative government contracts and concealing the payments through a restaurant he owned, according to the Department of Justice.



Raushi J. Conrad, 43, was found guilty in June of conspiracy to pay and receive bribes, and acceptance of bribes by a public official, related to a contract he oversaw for migrating virus-infected data to...

To view the full article, register now.