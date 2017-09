Qualcomm Can’t Halt Apple’s Foreign IP, Antitrust Suits

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm on Thursday lost its bid for a worldwide injunction to prevent Apple from pursuing patent and antitrust lawsuits against the company in the U.K., China, Japan and Taiwan, with a California federal judge saying the foreign suits would not be resolved by the U.S. action.



The foreign suits are not duplicative of the one filed in January by Apple Inc. claiming Qualcomm Inc. overcharged it billions in royalties and infringed its promise to license standard-essential patents at fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory rates, U.S. District Judge...

