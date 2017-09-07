Acacia Hit With Securities Suit Over Alleged False Statements

Law360, Boston (September 8, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of miffed Acacia Communications investors alleged in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the telecom equipment company violated securities law by misleading them about its prospects.



The investors said in a complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court that Acacia failed to disclose that, among other problems, its top two customers, including Chinese phone maker ZTE, were having sales problems that limited demand for Acacia products.



The alleged omissions occurred amid a secondary public offering in October 2016 in which Acacia raised $450 million at...

