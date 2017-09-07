Acacia Hit With Securities Suit Over Alleged False Statements
The investors said in a complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court that Acacia failed to disclose that, among other problems, its top two customers, including Chinese phone maker ZTE, were having sales problems that limited demand for Acacia products.
The alleged omissions occurred amid a secondary public offering in October 2016 in which Acacia raised $450 million at...
