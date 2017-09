WilmerHale Snags Obama-Era CIA, Interior Dept. Officials

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The former seconds-in-command of the CIA and the U.S. Department of the Interior under President Barack Obama have joined WilmerHale as partners after having spent time managing anti-money laundering policy, the California drought and a $1.9 billion Native American land buyback program.



David Cohen, former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Michael Connor, former deputy director of the DOI, joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office on Sept. 5.



Cohen began his career at Miller Cassidy Larroca & Lewin, a boutique firm, in 1990. He...

To view the full article, register now.