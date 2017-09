Joe's Crab Shack Files Ch. 11 Plan After $57M Asset Sale

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Joe's Crab Shack parent company Ignite Restaurant Group Inc. put forth a Chapter 11 liquidation plan in Texas bankruptcy court on Thursday that relies on a settlement reached between secured and unsecured creditors to divvy up $57 million in proceeds made from selling the business to Landry’s Inc.



The bankrupt owner of restaurant chains Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap, which last month agreed to sell the company’s assets to competing restaurant group Landry’s for $57 million, has apparently found a suitable path...

To view the full article, register now.