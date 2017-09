UPS Can't Duck ERISA Suit Over Benefits Cap, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Affordable Care Act doesn’t bar lifetime benefit caps in retiree-only benefit plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, but it said that UPS and its insurer can’t escape claims they misled a UPS retiree and his wife as to whether their plan had a lifetime limit.



A three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo’s summary judgment award to United Parcel Service of America Inc. and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, which held that they...

