Ponzi Mastermind Blasts $34M Hunton Settlement Deal

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Robert Allen Stanford, a financier who once appeared on the Forbes 400 list before his massive international Ponzi scheme was exposed, objected Friday to a $34 million settlement deal struck by one of his former law firms, Hunton & Williams LLP.



Robert Allen Stanford, now incarcerated at a central Florida penitentiary, urged a Texas federal judge not to approve a deal struck last month between Hunton & Williams, a court-appointed receiver and a committee representing some of his former investors. Above, Stanford in 2012. (Getty) Stanford, now...

To view the full article, register now.