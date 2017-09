Sharebeast.com Owner Pleads Guilty To Felony Infringement

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The 29-year-old owner of file sharing website Sharebeast.com pled guilty to a felony count of criminal copyright infringement for pirating more than a billion copies of copyrighted works, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.



Artur Sargsyan owned and administered the website, which the government seized and shut down in August 2015, as well as the sites AlbumJams and NewJams, through which prosecutors say he illegally profited from protected works he did not own.



“Through Sharebeast and other related sites, this...

