Alaska High Court Backs Nix Of Tribe’s Transport Funds Suit

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday backed a lower court’s tossing of the Douglas Indian Association’s suit claiming another tribal government didn’t remit funds Douglas said it was owed after Douglas backed out of a consortium formed to administer federal funding, saying tribal sovereignty barred the suit.



The state high court affirmed a state superior court’s decision to dismiss the Douglas Indian Association’s suit against the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and two of its officials, agreeing with the principle that...

