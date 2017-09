Orbital Must Arbitrate One Claim In $27M Army Deal Row

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A German small arms manufacturer partially won its bid to make Orbital ATK Inc. arbitrate a $27 million suit over the German company's alleged failure to deliver weapons under a U.S. Army subcontract Friday, as a Minnesota federal judge said one claim could go to arbitration.



U.S. District Judge David S. Doty shot down most of Heckler & Koch GmbH’s effort to force Orbital ATK Inc. into arbitration with his ruling Friday, but did allow one claim through. Orbital's suit stems from Heckler & Koch’s alleged...

