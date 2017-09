Rakoff Says Kid-Friendly Classic Novels Not Fair Use

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a written opinion Friday explaining his copyright ruling earlier this summer against the author of "children's versions" of classic books like "The Old Man and the Sea," saying the fair use doctrine is not "a jacket to be worn over an otherwise infringing outfit."



Fredrik Colting claimed his "KinderGuides" to the novels of Ernest Hemingway, Jack Kerouac and other iconic authors transformed the classic works enough to count as fair use, but Judge Rakoff ruled on July 31 that Colting's...

To view the full article, register now.