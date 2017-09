9th Circ Keeps Uber, Lyft Union Law Paused For Appeal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday followed up on an emergency injunction it had given to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, saying it would continue to block a Seattle ordinance allowing drivers for Uber and Lyft to unionize while a suit over the new law is on appeal.



Circuit Judges N. Randy Smith and Michael Daly Hawkins had on Sept. 5 temporarily granted the Chamber’s emergency motion to reinstate the injunction — which was lifted Aug. 25 by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik after...

