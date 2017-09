Houghton Mifflin, Scholastic Want Trademark Suit Nixed

Law360, Houston (September 11, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co. told a federal judge Friday that a trademark infringement lawsuit brought against it by Texas educational product distributor Springboards to Education Inc. should be dismissed because the complaint was full of conclusory allegations and failed to state a claim.



Scholastic Corp., which was also named as a defendant, filed a separate motion Friday, arguing that of Springboards' seven claims, those brought against it for dilution and counterfeiting should be dismissed for the same reasons.



Springboards launched the suit in January over...

