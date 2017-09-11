Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, IG3, Tiffany

Law360, Minneapolis (September 11, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group LP is looking to sell a London office property for roughly £250 million ($329.2 million), Bloomberg reported Friday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. The private equity shop is seeking to sell the so-called Cannon Bridge House, which is IG Group Holdings PLC's global headquarters, and has hired HFF Inc. and Savills PLC to market the building, Bloomberg said. Blackstone bought the building in 2015 for roughly £170 million, according to the report.



Florida investment firm IG3 Real Estate has purchased...

