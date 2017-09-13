Real Estate Rumors: Stuart Handler, Q Mgt., Matt Damon

Law360, Minneapolis (September 13, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Chicago landlord Stuart Handler has picked up an apartment complex in the city from private equity shop Equus Capital Partners for $80 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 522-unit Madison Park Butterfield, at 2200 S. Butterfield Road, Crain's said. The building last traded hands in 2007 for $60 million, and Handler plans to put $2 million into renovations, according to the report.



Q Management LP has reached a deal to buy 24 residential properties in London and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada's Real...

