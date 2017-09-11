Expert Analysis

Charting A Course To Business Judgment Review

By Stacy Nettleton and Christie Di Guglielmo September 11, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Three and a half years ago, the Delaware Supreme Court provided a path to business judgment rule review of “squeeze-out” mergers in which a controlling stockholder buys out the company’s minority stockholders. Specifically, the court in Kahn v. M&F Worldwide Corp., 88 A.3d 635 (Del. 2014) held that the deferential business judgment rule standard of review — rather than the more exacting entire fairness test — applies to a merger in which a controlling stockholder takes a company private if the merger is conditioned, from the outset,...
