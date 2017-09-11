Google Pays NetApp $319M For Silicon Valley Properties

Law360, Minneapolis (September 11, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Google Inc. is purchasing three Sunnyvale, California, buildings as well as a piece of land from NetApp Inc. for $318.7 million, according to a regulatory filing Monday from the seller.



The technology firm is buying a 126,760-square-foot building at 495 East Java Drive, a roughly 133,021-square-foot property at 475 East Java Drive, a building at 1330 Geneva Drive that has roughly 121,185 square feet, and what NetApp described in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday as "unimproved land located near these buildings."



The buildings...

