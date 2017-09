NIGC Deal Lets Nooksack Tribe Reopen Casino, Avoid Fine

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Nooksack Indian Tribe reopened its casino in Washington state on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the National Indian Gaming Commission to lift the agency's June closure order for the facility, a deal that will also allow the tribe to dodge a $13 million fine.



Under the agreement signed Friday by NIGC Chairman Jonodev O. Chaudhuri and Nooksack Tribal Chairman Robert Kelly Jr., the tribe was allowed to resume operations at its Nooksack Northwood Casino, which the NIGC closed June 15 after finding the tribe had...

