Investors OK’d To Switch Class Rep In Libor-Rigging MDL

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Over-the-counter investors in multidistrict litigation against big banks accused of rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate have received a New York federal judge’s approval for a new class representative after their previous representative withdrew earlier this summer.



U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Thursday granted a bid from the investors to substitute Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority as a named plaintiff in the place of Service Employees International Union Pension Plan Master Trust, which pulled out from the class representative slot in late June....

