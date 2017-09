AG Out Of Bounds In Sanctuary City Battle, Judge Told

Law360, Chicago (September 11, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. attorney general stepped far outside his authority when he tacked several new, immigration-focused conditions onto a public safety grant as part of the Trump administration’s battle against so-called “sanctuary cities,” attorneys for the city of Chicago told an Illinois federal judge Monday.



In oral arguments over the city’s motion for a preliminary injunction barring the enforcement of three terms attached to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which supports law enforcement, the city said Congress never gave Attorney General Jeff Sessions the right...

