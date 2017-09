Dem AGs Join Fight Over Fuel Efficiency Penalty Delay

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Five Democratic state attorneys general on Monday sued federal transportation regulators in the Second Circuit over a recent delay to an Obama-era rule raising penalties on automakers that don’t meet fuel efficiency standards, joining environmental groups that challenged the delay last week.



Attorneys general from New York, California, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Vermont want the appeals court to set aside a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rule from July that indefinitely delays a prior rule to increase the civil penalties for exceeding Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards...

