Class Rep. Payouts Cut In $14M American Eagle TCPA Deal

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT) -- District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Monday approved a $14.5 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act settlement between American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and a class of consumers alleging the retailer unlawfully texted them, but sharply cut proposed incentive rewards for four named plaintiffs.



The New York federal judge's findings put the retailer on track to exit a June 2015 lawsuit that claimed American Eagle violated the TCPA by bombarding thousands of consumers with "spam texts." She had given preliminary approval to the settlement with some 618,000 class...

To view the full article, register now.