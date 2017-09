No Baker Botts Privilege In $50B Row: Yukos Shareholders

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A group of former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders urged a D.C. federal judge to revive their attempts to start discovery against Baker Botts LLP and one of its partners in their appeal of more than $50 billion in arbitral awards abroad, saying Friday the firm can’t win on attorney-client privilege it never invoked.



The shareholders — Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. — lost their bid to issue subpoenas to Baker Botts and a partner in its D.C. office, Ryan Bull, last...

To view the full article, register now.