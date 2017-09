New York Pays $22M To Boxer's Family In Brain Injury Suit

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- New York state reached a $22 million settlement Friday with the family of boxer Magomed Abdusalamov in their personal injury suit over his handling by medical officials after a 2013 fight at Madison Square Garden, which left him with a devastating brain injury.



The incident was at the center of a state inspector general report released in July 2016 that found rampant dysfunction at the New York State Athletic Commission, the agency charged with regulating combat sports in the state. Friday's settlement covers claims against the...

