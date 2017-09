High Court Blocks Vetted Refugee Entry Under Travel Ban

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked part of an injunction that would have admitted certain refugees into the country despite President Donald Trump’s travel ban, as Hawaii lodged its opening salvo in the Aloha State’s high court challenge to the ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.



It was a busy day on the docket of the Trump administration’s appeal of decisions upholding blocks against the president’s latest travel ban, as the government sought and won the high court’s interference in a Ninth Circuit ruling...

To view the full article, register now.