6th Circ. OKs Banned Horse Racers’ Claims Against Michigan

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A partially divided Sixth Circuit panel granted another win Monday to four harness racers expelled from the sport amid a race-fixing probe by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, refusing in a published opinion to reinstate one piece of qualified immunity for the board and upending another.



The panel’s 2-1 majority affirmed the lower court decision refusing to grant the MGCB qualified immunity on claims it violated the racers’ due process rights. It also sided with the racers’ own cross-appeal by reversing the district judge’s decision to...

To view the full article, register now.