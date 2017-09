Ex-Union Head, Platinum Founder Can't Dodge Fraud Charges

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge refused on Monday to dismiss charges against a union leader accused of taking kickbacks from Platinum Partners LP's founder in exchange for investment business, saying prosecutors could rely on phone calls that were incidentally wiretapped in a separate probe.



U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. denied motions to dismiss by Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld and Norman Seabrook, former president of the union for New York City corrections officers. Huberfeld had argued that the case should be thrown out because it was...

