Tinder Wins Stay In ‘Anti-American’ Pricing Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A California judge Monday granted Tinder’s request to stay a putative class action claiming it illegally charges Americans higher prices than international customers, saying the plaintiff inappropriately “split his claims” between this suit and a pending age discrimination suit against the dating service.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl’s decision came in response to Tinder’s request to the court to either toss Allan Candelore’s complaint or stay it pending the final determination of the plaintiff’s first-filed case, Candelore I, which was dismissed by the...

