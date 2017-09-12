Founders Find Leverage In Investors’ Short Memories
In consequence, financial disaster is quickly forgotten. In further consequence, when the same or closely similar circumstances occur again, SOMETIMES IN A FEW YEARS, they are hailed by a new, often youthful, and always extremely self-confident generation as a brilliantly innovative discovery in the financial and larger economic world. There can be few fields of human endeavor in which...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login