Trump Admin. Hit With 2nd AGs Suit Over DACA Rescission

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and three other Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA in California federal court on Monday, the second of its kind from states arguing the move is unconstitutional.



The complaint slams President Donald Trump’s administration's decision to abolish DACA — or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — by saying it discriminates against the individuals who are pursuing a life in America after coming here at a very young age through none of their own...

