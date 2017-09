K&L Gates Picks Up Oil & Gas Duo From Winstead In Texas

Law360, Dallas (September 12, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP added to its Fort Worth, Texas, office two oil and gas litigators from Winstead PC who represent a number of midstream and upstream energy companies and have a niche in eminent domain work, the firm announced Monday.



Joe Regan and Adam Plumbley were seeking to expand their practices and were drawn to K&L’s national and global platform, they told Law360. The two lawyers share some clients on the midstream side and had been looking together for an opportunity to move, and when they...

