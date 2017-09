After Storms, Senators Move Stalled Telecom Disaster Bill

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Amid the aftermath of hurricanes that devastated swaths of Florida and Texas, senators Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., advanced a bill introduced in January requiring cell carriers to carry competitors’ signals during emergencies, among other telecom disaster provisions.



The Securing Access to Networks in Disasters Act, or SANDY Act, passed the Senate by unanimous consent Monday after Schumer promised Sunday a “major push” to pass the broad federal law to ensure cell phones functioned amid disaster. He stressed the need, in a world reliant...

