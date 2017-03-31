Feds, Rhode Island Escape Tribal Challenge To Bridge Project

By Kat Sieniuc

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday tossed the Narragansett Indian Tribe’s lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration and the state’s transportation department seeking to halt further construction on a Providence bridge project.

In an order granting both the state and federal government’s dismissal motions, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith concluded sovereign immunity shields the FHWA from litigation, and that the tribe failed to state a legitimate claim against the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

“For the federal government to consent to suit, ‘waiver of...
Case Information

Case Title

Narragansett Indian Tribe v. Rhode Island Department of Transportation et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-00125

Court

Rhode Island

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

William E. Smith

Date Filed

March 31, 2017

Government Agencies

