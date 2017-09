Ex-Rep. Hastert Asks 7th Circ. To Toss Whistleblower Appeal

Law360, Springfield (September 12, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert asked the Seventh Circuit on Monday to dismiss a whistleblower's appeal of a ruling tossing a qui tam suit over Hastert's alleged misuse of government funds, arguing that his bid for attorneys' fees and sanctions against the whistleblower must be decided before the suit can be appealed.



An Illinois federal judge in April threw out the suit brought by Hastert’s former friend J. David John, who filed the whistleblower suit against Hastert in 2013, alleging the former speaker used a...

