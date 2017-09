EisnerAmper Wants To Keep $100M Fraud Claims Nixed

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Accounting firm EisnerAmper LLP urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday not to revive a lawsuit from Louisiana pension funds accusing it of complicity in a fraud perpetrated by Fletcher Asset Management that cost the funds $100 million, arguing the funds missed their only window to establish a viable claim.



Pension funds including the Firefighters’ Retirement System would have needed to seek a review by a public accountant review panel, a step required by Louisiana law, within one year of learning of the claims against EisnerAmper, according...

