Ex-Hunton Atty Won't Get Do-Over Of Insider Trading Trial

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied bids for acquittal and a new trial from a former Hunton & Williams LLP patent lawyer who was convicted of insider trading for tipping off his friend and investment adviser about Pfizer Inc.’s plans to acquire a client.



U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack said she was not convinced that the jury had reached a “seriously erroneous result,” finding that the evidence against Robert Schulman was sufficient for a reasonable jury to have convicted him on the substantive...

