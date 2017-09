SoulCycle Deal Would Nix Contract Claims, Objector Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A SoulCycle customer on Monday asked a California federal judge to block the indoor cycling fitness company’s settlement with consumers related to the alleged sale of illegally expiring certificates for courses, saying the current class definition would unfairly release pending contract claims in his own lawsuit.



Marko Cavka told U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald that while the entire litigation between the class and SoulCycle pertained to gift cards, gift certificates and the laws that govern them, the settlement removes these references completely by turning the...

To view the full article, register now.