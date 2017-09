Film Co. Says Lynyrd Skynyrd Judgment Goes Too Far

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A film company whose unauthorized Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic was brought to a stop by a New York federal judge has urged that judge not to enter the judgment proposed by the founding band members who brought the suit, calling it a “dramatic over-reach.”



In a nine-page letter on Friday, Cleopatra Films urged U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet to consider entering its proposed “counter-judgment” instead, arguing that it would grant the relief sought in the complaint brought by founding Lynyrd Skynyrd lead guitarist Gary Rossington and...

