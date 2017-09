Yelp Accuses Google Of Breaking Search Bias Vows To FTC

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Yelp urged the Federal Trade Commission on Monday to investigate whether Google had violated promises it made to the watchdog not to scrape content from some websites, estimating that the search giant displays the business review site's images thousands of times a minute.



Though antitrust enforcers in Europe hit Google Inc. with record fines over its search practices, the FTC agreed in 2013 to close its probe into allegations that Google favored its own services over rivals without taking a formal action. Instead, the company promised...

