Cosmetology Class Claims Belong In Court, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Tuesday revived a putative class action alleging a hairstyling school overcharges for services by its students, ruling that a lower court wrongly found that only the state’s cosmetology regulator, not the courts, has jurisdiction over the gripe.



The three-judge panel’s decision handed a victory to Rosemary Stanley, whose lawsuit against Capri Training Center Inc. was dismissed by a lower court judge after the school argued the case turned on the legal definition of "cost of materials" and therefore the New...

