Ex-Knicks Player Sues Owner For Madison Square Ouster

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Charles Oakley, a popular power forward for the New York Knicks in the 1980s and 1990s, sued team owner James Dolan in New York federal court Tuesday for allegedly humiliating the ex-basketball player by getting him kicked out of Madison Square Garden then calling him an alcoholic.



