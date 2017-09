FTC Chief Won’t Rush To Police Digital Economy

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen pushed back Tuesday on calls for a more aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement of the digital economy, arguing that market share alone should not guide decisions better based on consumer harms.



Speaking at the annual global antitrust enforcement symposium at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., Ohlhausen worried that a “more interventionist role” would put the FTC and other regulators in the position of picking and choosing winners in a space whose economic futures they cannot possibly...

