Grassley's Bipartisan Human Trafficking Bill Passes Senate

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation to overhaul the federal government's response to human trafficking with a focus on prevention efforts, legal resources for survivors, cooperation between government and advocates and related law enforcement training.



The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2017, penned by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, prioritizes education and public information as a means of combating human trafficking, encourages schools to screen for victims and furthers training of federal investigators. Grassley's bill, introduced in June, garnered 25 Senate sponsors, including...

