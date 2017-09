Apple Settles With Acacia Unit After $22M Patent Loss

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Apple and a unit of major patent licensing firm Acacia Research have settled all claims against each other in a case where a Texas federal jury in September ordered Apple to pay $22.1 million in damages after finding iPhones and iPads infringed a patent on wireless communication technology.



The terms of the agreement between Apple Inc. and Cellular Communications Equipment LLC were not disclosed as part of Monday's order by U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell, except that both parties will bear their own costs, expenses...

To view the full article, register now.