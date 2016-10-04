Special Master To Oversee Discovery In J&J Talc MDL
As special master, retired U.S. District Judge Joel A. Pisano will resolve all disputes related to discovery in the MDL accusing Johnson & Johnson of personal injury or wrongful death over the side effects of its talcum powder products, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson, who is overseeing the litigation....
