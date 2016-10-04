Special Master To Oversee Discovery In J&J Talc MDL

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Monday detailed a retired judge’s responsibilities as special master overseeing discovery in multidistrict litigation alleging Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products cause ovarian and uterine cancer.



As special master, retired U.S. District Judge Joel A. Pisano will resolve all disputes related to discovery in the MDL accusing Johnson & Johnson of personal injury or wrongful death over the side effects of its talcum powder products, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson, who is overseeing the litigation....

