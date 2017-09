Apple, Samsung Make Case For Counting Patent Damages

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh to cement a $400 million patent damages award in its long-running battle with Samsung as each company took turns arguing over how damages should be counted when only part of a product infringes a patent.



Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., still battling over a portion of a jury's 2012 verdict that, among other things, awarded $399 million to Apple for Samsung's alleged infringement of its design patents, each delivered briefs Friday making their case to...

To view the full article, register now.