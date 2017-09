Gov't Asks 2nd Circ. To Deny FCA Relator Cut Of L-3 Deal

Law360, Nashville (September 12, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday urged the Second Circuit to uphold a decision denying a cut of an L-3 Communications unit’s $25.6 million False Claims Act settlement to a whistleblower who had previously dropped his case, saying the dismissal had severed the whistleblower's connection to the deal.



A district court correctly ruled in February that a November 2015 settlement with L-3 Communications EOTech Inc. is not an “alternative remedy” to Milton DaSilva’s previously dismissed FCA suit accusing L-3 of selling faulty gun sights to the government,...

