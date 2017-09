9th Circ. Partially Revives Wells Fargo Rate Index Class Action

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday partially revived a proposed class action alleging that Wells Fargo & Co. inflated rates on mortgages by replacing indices that were used to calculate interest rates when the mortgages were issued by a bank Wells took over.



A three-judge panel ruled that a group of companies that own multifamily housing in Washington state can proceed with breach of contract claims against Wells Fargo. (AP) A three-judge panel ruled that a group of companies that own multifamily housing in Washington state can...

To view the full article, register now.