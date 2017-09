3rd Circ. Backs Pa. Property Seizure For $1.9B Pipeline

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a decision allowing a Williams Partners LP unit to immediately take possession of a Pennsylvania landowner's property for its $1.9 billion Atlantic Sunrise project, saying the lower court properly concluded that the pipeline developer's condemnation suit would likely succeed.



Landowner Ryan Regec had appealed a Pennsylvania federal judge's February granting of a preliminary injunction that gave Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. LLC immediate possession of rights-of-way on his property for construction of the Atlantic Sunrise project. The judge also granted Transco's...

