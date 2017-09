Indicted Insys Execs Face October 2018 Trial

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday set an Oct. 15, 2018, trial date for six former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives and managers accused of bribing doctors to prescribe a spray version of the opioid fentanyl intended to treat cancer pain, often to patients without cancer.



At a Boston status conference, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs set the date for an estimated 10-week trial for Michael L. Babich, Alec Burlakoff, Michael J. Gurry, Richard M. Simon, Sunrise Lee and Joseph A. Rowan.



“We are looking forward...

To view the full article, register now.